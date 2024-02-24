Indian team bowled out England on 353 runs in the first innings just before lunch on day 2 of the fourth Test. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting for India as usual, but the Indian skipper got out early with just four runs on the board for India. Sharma nicked an out-swinging delivery from James Anderson while trying to defend the same. Keeper Ben Foakes took an easy catch to dismiss the Indian skipper. Rohit could score just two runs off nine deliveries in the first inning of the fourth Test against England. Barmy Army wasted no chance to tease Rohit, singing the “Bye Bye Rohit” song while he was on his way to the pavilion. Watch the video below. ‘Darr Lagta Hai Unse’ Yashasvi Jaiswal Responds to a Fan Asking About Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral

'Bye Bye Rohit' Barmy Army Teases Rohit Sharma

