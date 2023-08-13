The ongoing LPL 2023 has faced regular interruptions due to the entry of snakes at the R. Premadasa stadium. The latest incident happened during the B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings game where a snake entered field and went unnoticed and Isuru Udana almost stepped on it. The same snake when trying to move out, aligned with the wires of the camera making the cameramen leave their position in fear. Isuru Udana Has a Lucky Escape After Snake Enters Field During B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Cameraman Moves Away in Fear After Snake Sneaks Into R Premadasa Stadium

All these snakes showing up in anticipation of a Naagin dance celebration? 🐍 #LPL2023 #LPLOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/quKUACGr9u — FanCode (@FanCode) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)