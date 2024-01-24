In yet another blow to the Australian camp, head coach Andrew McDonald and all-rounder Cameron Green have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after Travis Head had contracted COVID a few days ago before the second Test in Brisbane. Australia's preparations have been significantly hit with these cases of COVID-19 infections. Australia take on West Indies in the pink-ball Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, which starts on January 25. Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024 in Brisbane.

Cameron Green, Andrew McDonald Test Positive for COVID

Big news out of the Australian Test camp 👀 DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/M311GhTIEz pic.twitter.com/zrEFq9JokK — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 24, 2024

