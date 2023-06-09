Ajinkya Rahane misses out on a well-deserved century just by 11 runs as his well fought knock ends on 89 with Cameron Green grabbing a full stretched, one-handed diving catch at gully, redeeming for the missed chances from the morning. Rahane timed the ball from Pat Cummins well and it was moving past the gully in the gap, but Green just flew to his right and used his height to dismiss the Indian batter. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Cameron Green Catch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

