Cameron Green has already impressed the cricketing world with his amazing fielding display and specially his one-handed catches. This time he grabs one in the ongoing IPL 2024 when he catches a one-handed screamer to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Raghuvanshi flicked a delivery from Yash Dayal to mid-wicket and got enough to go over the circle. But Green stuck his hand out and used to height to grab it. Fans loved the catch it went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Fakes Opening the Bowling, Engages in Funny Chat With Sunil Narine During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Cameron Green Catch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)