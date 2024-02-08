Cameron Green was involved in a hilarious online banter with Suryakumar Yadav after he had shared a post after his girlfriend completed her Masters' Degree. Green took to Instagram to share pictures from the moment and Suryakumar, his former teammate at Mumbai Indians, commented, "Your turn now caammmmooo." The Australian all-rounder subsequently went on to reply to the comment with laughing and thumbs-down emojis. Green was earlier traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australian Cricketer Henry Hunt Suffers Nasty Nose Injury While Fielding, Left Bloodied During South Australia vs Victoria Marsh Cup 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Here's Cameron Green's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Green (@__camgreen__)

See Suryakumar Yadav's Banter With Cameron Green

Cameron Green's online banter with Suryakumar Yadav (Photo credit: Instagram @__camgreen__)

