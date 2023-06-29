Joe Root gets another life in the 2nd Ashes 2023 at the Lord's as his caught behind to Cameron Green gets ruled out due to it being a overstepped no ball. Joe Root just arrived at the crease and was looking on to take the short ball on which dismissed Ollie Pope just a few deliveries ago. Root only was able to glove it to Alex Carey but the umpire adjudged it a no ball and he survived. Nathan Lyon Injury: Aussie Spinner Limps Off the Field With Injured Calf During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Cameron Green No Ball Video

