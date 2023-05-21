Cameron Green showed why he is so highly rated and lives up to the promise as he scores the ninth hundred of the IPL 2023 season. After coming in to bat at number three, Green played some top quality shots against both pace and spin to score his first hundred in the IPL. The talented Aussie has impressed the cricketing world by achieving the feat in just 47 deliveries.

Cameron Green Scores His Maiden IPL Century

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻! A sensational HUNDRED that in the chase 🔥🔥#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/exw1FXun7a — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)