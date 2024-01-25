Cameron Green was seen standing away from his teammates after he had tested positive for COVID-19 before the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024. Green contracted the virus before the Day-Night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and was seen standing at a distance away from his compatriots during the national anthem. Not just Green but head coach Andrew McDonald also had caught the virus. Australia have a 1-0 lead in this five-match Test series. Steve Smith Shows Sportsman Spirit As He Ties Shamar Joseph's Shoelaces While Fielding During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Cameron Green Stands Away from Australia Teammates During National Anthem

Cameron Green taking a gully approach to the national anthem #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/msqS5zoY77 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 25, 2024

