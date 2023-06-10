Ravindra Jadeja got through Cameron Green's defences during Day 4 of the India vs Australia WTC final on Saturday, June 10. The Australian took a big stride and planned to pad it away, but the ball came in, took a deflection off his back thigh onto the stumps after clipping his gloves. Green had batted well for his 25 runs. ‘Ye Kya Chal Raha Hai’ Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Fans React to Viral Video.

Cameron Green Wicket Video

