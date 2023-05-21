A memorable performance from Cameron Green in an very important game which was to keep MI's chances alive in the powerplay. He came out with all-guns blazing and scored a brilliant 47-ball hundred to help MI complete a big chase under pressure. He was deservedly adjudged the man of the match.

Cameron Green Wins Man of the Match

