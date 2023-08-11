Former Indian Cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar is now off for some holiday tour in Sri Lanka. His fans are familiar to see him touring different parts of the World exploring their culture. But this time a familiar scene was witnessed as the Master Blaster shared a picture of him a driving a police auto-rickshaw at Ruwanwella, Sri Lanka. The caption of his post read, 'Can take the Mumbaikar out of Mumbai but....'. Fans loved his post with the desi flavour, and made it viral in no time. Sachin Tendulkar Teams Up With UNICEF for Nutrition, Education of Sri Lankan Children.

Sachin Tendulkar Drives Auto-Rickshaw in Sri Lanka

