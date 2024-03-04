The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is just weeks away and teams are preparing for the same. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also started practice for the new season. While photos and videos of the team practising are making rounds of the internet, the CSK captain shared a post on social media, which might surprise many. On Facebook, Captain Cool posted simple text “Can’t wait for new season and new ‘role’. Stay tuned!’. Dhoni led the side to five IPL titles and mentioning ‘new role’ will raise many questions about the team’s strategy for the IPL 2024. We will have to wait and watch for further updates. IPL 2024 will start on March 22nd with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy stadium. Watch the post below. IPL 2024: James Franklin Replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad Pace Bowling Coach.

MS Dhoni Post on Facebook

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)