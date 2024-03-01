Cameron Green completed a trade move to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 trade window. The trade move got completed in the last moment after Hardik Pandya joined MI from GT. Green has been one of the best performers of IPL 2023 and his addition has boosted the strength of RCB. Green scored a stunning century against New Zealand in the ongoing Test match at Basin Reserve. His century impressed Indian commentator Dinesh Karthik, who is also Green's teammate in RCB. Karthik revealed in a video that he 'Can't wait' to see Green play in the RCB jersey. NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Lauds Selectors For Sticking With Cameron Green At No 4 in Batting Order.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Message For RCB Teammate Cameron Green

