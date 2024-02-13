Smriti Mandhana has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. The left-hander, who is captain of the franchise, joined the team and would kickstart her preparations for the second edition of the WPL, which starts on February 23. Mandhana's RCB, despite having a strong squad on paper, failed to live up to the expectations as they managed to win just two matches out of eight, securing four points and finishing with a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.137. RCB would look to put up a stronger performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Mumbai Indians Launch New Jersey Ahead of WPL 2024, Announce Skechers As Official Kit Partner (See Pics and Video).

Smriti Mandhana Joins RCB Camp

