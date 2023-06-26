The ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier saw one of it's greatest matches as the clash between West Indies and Netherlands turned out to be an epic with over 700 runs scored at the end of 50 overs, In reply of West Indies' 274, Netherlands scored the same and the match went into Super Over. logan van Beek took apart Jason Holder taking 30 out of his over and forced West Indies fall well short of the target. Zimbabwe Register Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History, Beat USA by 304 Runs in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Logan van Beek Smashes 30 Runs in Super Over

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)