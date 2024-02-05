Manav Suthar used his experiences playing for India A in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Rajasthan and Vidarbha as he scalped five-wicket haul to help Rajasthan secure a first innings lead. He made one of his deliveries turn away from bowler Aditya Thakre and cleaned him up to secure important three points for his team Rajasthan. Fans loved the delivery and made it viral on social media. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Winning a Test in These Conditions Is Not Easy; Bowlers Stepped Up, Says Rohit Sharma.

Manav Suthar Bamboozles Aditya Thakare to Scalp Five-Wickets

Five-star performance 👌 That moment when Manav Suthar picked up his fifth wicket to bowl Vidarbha out for 391 and help Rajasthan take a first-innings lead. 🙌🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r0S9XP7Zy3 pic.twitter.com/i81kXyKhKM — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 5, 2024

