Raj Limbani bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Sam Konstas during the India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final on Sunday, February 11. The right-arm fast bowler came up with a magnificent in-swinger on the third ball of the third over to get through Konstas' defense and rattle his stumps. It was India's first wicket of the innings with the opening batsman's departing for an eight-ball duck.

Watch Raj Limbani Castle Sam Konstas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

