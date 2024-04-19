The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I might have been washed out due to heavy rainfall but it did witness a moment of magic for the home fans who got to witness Shaheen Shah Afridi do what he does best--take wickets in the first over. The left-arm fast bowler nailed a swinging delivery at Tim Robinson, and the New Zealand opener missed it completely, resulting in his middle-stump being knocked back. The match lasted for just two balls, though, with the rain once again pouring down at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 Called Off Due to Heavy Rainfall in Rawalpindi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Castles Tim Robinson With a Beautiful Delivery

