The IPL 2023 final match saw Chennai Super Kings holding onto their nerves to eventually win the game and lift the title for the fifth time. After the game, MS Dhoni was found in high spirits as he was requested to provide an autograph by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar on his kit. After teasing Chahar for some time, Dhoni ultimately signed on Chahar’s jersey. A video of the same is going viral. Following this fans came up with hilarious reactions.

Dhoni Refuses to Sign on Chahar's Jersey

'Mahi Refusing to Sign For Gill Drop Catch'

🤣😂 Mahi refusing to sign _ for Gills drop catch 🤣 https://t.co/6PF8oENHRj — smack tech ⚡ (@apurba004) May 30, 2023

'Me Annoying My Mom As I Get Home'

Me annoying my mom as soon as I get home https://t.co/BiHpP2RBhD — Sandy💛🥞 (@SandyStorme_) May 30, 2023

'That Look at Chahar by Thala in the end'

That look at chahar by thala in end😂 https://t.co/hWxYlBPb86 — ᴀ- (@mohd_arsh7) May 29, 2023

'He Got Tired of Signing Jerseys'

He got tired of signing jersey 😭 https://t.co/sipC6bpI1R — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) May 30, 2023

'Catch Nai Pakra'

'Catch Pakra Jata Ni Ha Autograph Lene Agaya'

Mahii be like: Catch pakra jata ni ha autograph lene agaya 🤣 https://t.co/mjJYMhtvmF — N A U M A N (@Naumansay) May 30, 2023

'The Way Dhoni Was Ignoring Deepak Without Giving an Autograph'

The way Dhoni was ignoring Deepak without giving an autograph when asked for bcz he dropped a catch of Gill.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. Dhoni-Deepak is a new pair to watch out for.. love their bromance.. https://t.co/8d3wjf2dbk — Exhausted Medico (@Haricharan_07) May 29, 2023

