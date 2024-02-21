The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is set to witness its 10th edition, which gets underway on Friday, February 23. Eight teams packed with stars of the entertainment industry will be in action in the tournament, which would be played in India as well as in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Heroes, Kerala Strikers, Telugu Warriors, Bhopuri Dabbangs, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher, Chennai Rhinos and Karnataka Bulldozers are the teams which will be in action. Fans can witness the live streaming online of these matches on the JioCinema app and website for free. Earlier, it was announced that the CCL 2024 live telecast will be provided by the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. On Which Channel CCL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Celebrity Cricket League Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of CCL 10th Edition.

CCL 2024 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema

Aala re aala, entertainment aur cricket ka perfect combination aala! Mumbai Heroes are here to hit stumps and screens on #CelebrityCricketLeague, streaming 23 Feb onwards only on JioCinema.#CCLOnJioCinema #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/w00YJsTGGg — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 21, 2024

