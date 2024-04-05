Sri Lanka cricket team whitewashed Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in 2024. Sri Lanka players brutally trolled the Bangladesh cricket as they came in practice kits to celebrate the win and lift the trophy. The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is always exciting to watch as both teams try to troll each other. Even Bangladesh players troll Sri Lanka player Angelo Matthews for his famous time-out incident that took place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Mushfiqur Rahim Mocks Angelo Mathews’ Timed-Out Dismissal By Gesturing Broken Helmet As Bangladesh Celebrates ODI Series Win Over Sri Lanka, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Practice match Jersey

Practice match Jersey 😂😂 They celebrated like they have played two practice matches against Bangladesh #BANvSL— आकाश (@unapologetic_Hi) April 4, 2024

Sri Lankan's came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits

Sri Lanka🇱🇰 won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh🇧🇩



Sri Lankan's came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits🎽



They wanted to tell the World🌍 that they have played 2 practice match 🆚 Bangladesh#BANvSL #IPL2024 #GTvPBKS #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/0Jkk7wbqUK— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 4, 2024

