Australian cricketer Alana Kings found a lot happening around herself as she batted during the 48th over of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. King hit a six off the bowling of Masabata Klaas over deep square leg. But in attempt, she fails to keep her balance and her bat hits the wickets. As she though that she was dismissed hit-wicket, Umpire signalled a no ball. Not only King got saved but she also got the six runs. Fans loved how so many events happened in one delivery and made the video viral on social media. ‘Can’t Afford To Be Sloppy’ Says Alyssa Healy Ahead of AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024.

Alana Kings Gets Narrowly Saved As Umpire Signals No-Ball

Alana King manages to hit a six - and her own wicket - off the same ball! It's all happening! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/PrsVvkNvL0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)