Rain has made its presence felt in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. The heavens opened up with CSK were 4/0 in 0.3 overs as the groundsmen ran on with the covers. Fans might wonder what the score is which CSK will need to chase in case the DLS comes into play. Here's how much the four-time champions need, as per DLS. 'Virat Kohli's 973' Tweets by RCB Fans Take Over Twitter As Shubman Gill Misses Out on Surpassing Star Batsman for Most Runs in a Season During IPL 2023 Final.

See CSK's DLS Par Scores

DLS target for CSK if rain curtailed game: 5 overs - 43/0, 49/1, 56/2, 65/3. 10 overs - 91/0, 94/1, 98/2, 102/3. 12 overs - 112/0, 114/1, 117/2, 120/3. pic.twitter.com/HwJQTK3FAU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

How Much Does CSK Need to Score? See Here

Can make up upto 2 hours so too early to look at DLS targets. But in case you are interested, #CSK need to be 44-0, 50-1 or 57-2 after 5 overs to win. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

