Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to share their reactions as rain continued to lash Chennai with Cyclone Michaung approaching. The Tamil Nadu capital has been receiving a lot of rainfall since quite a few days now with several places being water-logged. Ashwin stated that the situation looked pretty grim with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain forecast for the city. Karthik in his post on X, urged the people of Chennai to stay safe and not venture outdoors until it is necessary. He also lauded the efforts of the officials who have been working hard to rescue people amid the flood. Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

'Looks Grim'

Looks grim! With all the hours of rain predicted. #chennarains #cyclonemichaung stay safe 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2023

'Let's All Cooperate and Get Through This Together'

Chennai folks, please prioritize your safety and stay indoors - it's crucial during times like these. A big salute to all the officials working tirelessly to improve the situation. Let's all cooperate and get through this together. 🙏#ChennaiStaySafe #CycloneMichuang — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 4, 2023

