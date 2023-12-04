Chennai and Tamil Nadu has been hit by the effects of cyclone Michaung and that has caused them to receive a lot of rainfall since the last few days causing severe water-logging situation. Public life is severely affected in Chennai due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Several areas, including government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall. Amidst this, IPL franchises like RCB, KKR, LSG and PBKS have extended their support by sharing helpline contacts on social media and also seeked prayers for the victims. Chennai Rains: Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Ashwin React As Torrential Downpour Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Continues to Lash Tamil Nadu.

Sending prayers and strength your way, Chennai. Stay safe! 🙏#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/nQi7TfD6iy — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 4, 2023

Sending prayers and love to all families in Chennai 🙏#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/gRR2Bu8lgC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 4, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by Cyclone Michuang in Chennai. 🙏 We salute the citizens, officials & volunteers who are working tirelessly. 🫡 In these tough times, we hope our furry friends are safe too. Stay strong, Chennai! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AaxhCdVuHg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 4, 2023

Sending our support and strength to the people of Chennai 🙏 For any assistance, reach out to the Greater Chennai Corporation 👉 https://t.co/tWdw6gqO7C#ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2023

Stay strong, Chennai. 💛 Praying for this to get better soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GEb9AHVKoo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 4, 2023

