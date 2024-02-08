Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced Etihad Airways as its official sponsor ahead of IPL 2024. The five-time IPL champions made this announcement officially on their social media handles. This agreement is set to see the Etihad Airways logo on the CSK jersey for IPL 2024. The airline company would also engage the fans in several events and activities during the upcoming edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph on Miniature Bats With Stickers of Childhood Friend's Sports Shop ‘Prime Sports’, Video Goes Viral.

CSK Announce Etihad Airways as Official Sponsor:

The excitement is sky high! 🔥🤩 Bring on the loudest of whistles for the new beginnings with @etihad for the upcoming Summer of #Yellove ! 🥳💛 #WhistleParakkattum pic.twitter.com/6TSjB1p8Sx — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 8, 2024

