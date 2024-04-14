The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match by 20 runs. The CSK bowlers displayed a brilliant bowling performance at the Wankhede Stadium and restricted the hosts to a score of 186/6. MI batsman Rohit Sharma played a brilliant hand of 105 runs from 63 balls but at the last, the target of 207 runs proved to be too much for the Mumbai Indians. The CSK batsmen were brilliant with the bat wherein Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube played innings of 69 and 66 runs respectively. In the end, Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth loss of the tournament and first at home this season. Rohit Sharma Scores His Second Hundred in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Chennai Super Kings Register Fourth IPL 2024 Win

