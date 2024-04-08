The Chennai Super Kings finally came back to their winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2024 and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It were bowlers who did the job for CSK at a slowish Chepauk surface wherein Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets each. Mustafizur Rahman also picked two wickets and restricted KKR to a score of 137/9. Being set up with a low target, it was CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who rose to the occasion and smashed the first half-century of IPL 2024. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 67 runs from 58 balls and in the end helped his team win the match. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 100 Catches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024

CSK Move Back to Winning Ways in IPL 2024

