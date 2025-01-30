The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey for IPL 2025 has been unveiled! There's a big update on the CSK jersey for IPL 2025. The five-time champions will have the Etihad Airways logo in front, as compared to the last season when it was present at the back of the shirt. Earlier last year, Etihad Airways became the official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan reacted to this development and wrote, "We are excited to bring Etihad Airways to the front of the Chennai Super Kings jersey. Etihad Airways’ support has been invaluable in our journey, and we are excited to take our collaboration to new heights." The CSK jersey for IPL 2025 is set to go on sale soon. Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2025 Revealed, Design Inspired by Vijay Stambh (See Pic and Video).

Chennai Super Kings' Jersey for IPL 2025

Closer to our hearts now, than ever before! ✈💛 We are super excited to take our partnership with @etihad to greater heights!#Etihad #CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/QazwcEYcqY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)