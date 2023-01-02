BCCI reportedly shortlisted 13 candidates for interview for the post of National selector. Harvinder Singh from the previous panel set to continue as selector. Venkatesh Prasad has not been shortlisted. As per the report suggests, Chetan Sharma, the previous Chairman of the selector panel is all set to continue as the chairman of the new panel two. The two-day interview of the 13 shortlisted candidates has started from today and set to continue till tomorrow. Indian Cricket Team New Kit Sponsor and Manufacturer: Killer Replaces MPL on Team India Jersey.

Chetan Sharma Reportedly to Continue As Chief Selector of BCCI

Chetan Sharma likely to continue as the Chief selector of BCCI. Harvinder Singh from the previous panel set to continue as selector. 13 names shortlisted for the post of BCCI National selector. Venkatesh Prasad has not been shortlisted. SS Das, S Sharath could be other selectors — shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)