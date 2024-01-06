Opening batsman Cheteshwar Pujara went on to score his 61st First Class century in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Jharkhand. Pujara completed his century in 162 balls and helped Saurashtra extend the lead to 196 Runs. Jharkhand got bowled out in the first innings for 142 runs. Saurashtra are still batting and have managed to score 338 runs just for the loss of four wickets. Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

Cheteshwar Pujara Smashes Century

That moment when @cheteshwar1 reached his 💯👏



It's been a solid knock so far, laced with 12 fours 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xYOBkksyYt pic.twitter.com/T2KjJGTRrL— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)