On Wednesday BCCI released a list of players - in four categories for an Annual contract retainership for the 2023-24 season. While most of the star players and performers retained their positions on the list, new faces like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to make the list sooner rather than later. Two of the most obvious names omitted from the list were Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer – who had delivered for Team India in many big games. While fans showed mixed reactions over the omission, former Indian Cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri advised both cricketers to focus on objectives. He wrote on Twitter – ‘Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again.’ BCCI Excludes Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan From New Annual Player Contract List for 2023-24 Season; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Retain A+ Category.

In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024

