Christian Pulisic Rocks RCB Kit as Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar Don AC Milan Colours In Football Cricket Crossover (Watch Video)

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AC Milan star Christian Pulisic and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icons, led by Virat Kohli, have featured in a global cross-sport promotional campaign. Launched by PUMA, the 'RCB Everywhere' campaign sees the athletes exchange team colours, highlighting the growing intersection between European football and the Indian Premier League. In the viral video, Pulisic is seen sporting the RCB kit while demonstrating his cricket skills. Conversely, Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar are pictured in the iconic red and black stripes of AC Milan. Ardon Jashari, too, makes a guest appearance at the end of the clip. ‘Bhagwaan Ne Laga Ke Diya Hai …’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Witty Retort to AI Chip in Bat Goes Viral (Watch Video)

AC Milan x RCB

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).