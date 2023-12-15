Alex Carey was agonisingly close to dismissing Abdullah Shafique on Day 2 of Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test in Perth, on December 15. This incident happened in the 35th over of the Pakistan innings when Shafique defended a ball from Nathan Lyon. Marnus Labuschagne, fielding close by, hurriedly gathered the ball and threw it to Carey. He waited for Shafique to lift his foot after playing the defensive shot and almost knocked off the bails. But he missed it in the end, even as he had his hands close to the stumps with Shafique's foot in the air. The Aussie cricketers had regret written over their faces as this happened. Aamer Jamal Takes 6/111, Becomes 14th Pakistan Bowler to Take A Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut; Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Watch Video:

🫢 A bit to unpack here as Alex Carey comes ever-so-close to taking the bails off behind the stumps #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QVQuo4pJJB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2023

