The race for the last two spots in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has begun as the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 has commenced with Kenya winning their opening match against Rwanda by 17 runs. After put in to bat first Kenya scored 154/2 riding on half-centuries of veteran Collins Obuya and wicketkeeper-batter Irfan Karim. Chasing it, only Orchide Tuyisenge could show some fight for Rwanda as the Kenya bowlers were economical. Rwanda's innings ended at 137/4 handing Kenya a solid start to the competition. The Hundred Likely to Expand to Ten Team Format With Aim to Target Indian and US Investors: Report.

Kenya Start ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 Campaign With 17-Run Victory

