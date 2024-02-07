A hilarious incident took place during the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test match Day 3 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. As the South African batters tried to chase down the mammoth total of 529 runs in the second innings to win the match, commentators found a very unique scenario in the background of the frame the broadcasters were airing at that point of time. A fan was spotted in the background, bare chested, applying sunscreen to his bodies. It distracted the commentators and fans made the hilarious video viral. NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024: New Zealand Registers 281-Run Victory Over South Africa, Take 1-0 Lead in the Series.

Commentator Left Distracted After Spectator Applies Sunscreen in the Background

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)