The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 witnessed a bit of a controversial moment when the third umpire ruled a ball as wide during the first innings of the game. This happened on the third ball of the 19th over when Sam Curran bowled a delivery slightly wider so that the striker Tim David could miss it. David, who was standing outside his off-stump, ended up missing the delivery and later, went for a review after the on-field umpire did not give it as wide. The third umpire then ruled it in favour of the batsman and the decision evoked surprising reactions from the Punjab Kings' players as well as commentator Murali Kartik who exclaimed, "Seriously!" Tilak Varma’s Shot Hits Spidercam During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Third Umpire's 'Wide' Call:

I'll leave this app if anyone can explain how it's a wide ball https://t.co/OAnuBXSmCf — Adityavk18 (@Adityaviratian) April 18, 2024

