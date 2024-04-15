The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was an intense match to watch. CSK won the match by 20 runs. After the first innings was over commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen criticised MI's captain Hardik Pandya's decisions. Sunil Gavaskar said, "How can you bowl a length ball in the last over even when you know the batsman is looking for one to smack it out of the park." Pietersen on the other hand mentioned that Hardik Pandya is not looking like the same captain he looked like during the team meeting before the match. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

"It's affecting him, it's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen" - #KevinPietersen on Hardik's last over vs @msdhoni and the ups and downs of his captaincy! 📹 | Watch the legends of the game, #SunilGavaskar and @KP24 talk more about @hardikpandya7's leadership!… pic.twitter.com/QxCKE6KXf8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2024

