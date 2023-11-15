Novak Djokovic shared an Instagram story to congratulate Virat Kohli for his record 50th ODI century. The 35-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to get to the historic landmark as India faced New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15. The whole Wankhede audience, which also included Tendulkar himself, rose and applauded as Kohli raised his bat in ODI cricket for the 50th time. Tennis legend Djokovic also praised Kohli as he shared Indian Cricket Team's post on his Instagram story. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Congratulations Virat...Legendary." ‘Couldn’t Be Happier…’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartwarming Post for Virat Kohli After He Breaks His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Novak Djokovic Congratulates Virat Kohli

Djokovic's Instagram story for Virat Kohli. This is what we talk about when we say globally recognition.🐐 pic.twitter.com/U6H4f8ximG — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)