Indian captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a lovely family photo on Thursday. The post featured his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their adorable daughter Samaira and the picture appears to be from a family vacation. This post quickly garnered almost 3 lakh likes in less than an hour. However, not everyone seems to be happy with Rohit Sharma, mostly because of the Indian national cricket team’s defeat at the hands of Australia in the recently concluded WTC 2023 final. Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost to Australia by 209 runs in the one-off Test match held at The Oval. Several netizens left mean comments under the star Indian cricketer’s post. One of them commented in the viral “Char Log Bole” meme format, writing, “Cricket aisi khelo ki char log bole retirement lelo,” while other writes, “Attitude to aise dikha Raha hai jaise isne WTC jina ho.” Nevertheless, Hitman fans did come to their favourite cricketer’s rescue and combat the hate comments.

Rohit Sharma's New Instagram Post

This Is How People Reacted to Rohit Sharma's Post

Some Good and Positive Comments by Rohit Sharma Fans

Mixed Bag

