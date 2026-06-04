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The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has issued a formal apology following a controversial 'timed-out' dismissal during their ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup Group D match against Bhutan in Malaysia. Nepal won the fixture by 51 runs, but the victory was overshadowed by the dismissal of Bhutanese batsman Ritshi Choden. Following the fall of the first wicket, Choden failed to arrive at the crease within the required time limit. This prompted an appeal from the Nepali players, which the umpires upheld. Choden was dismissed for a diamond duck without facing a ball, leaving Bhutan reeling at 0-2. The governing body quickly distanced itself from the tactical decision. Signed by CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, the official press release stated that while the appeal strictly adhered to the laws of cricket, it did not reflect the spirit of the game that the country strives to uphold.

Cricket Association of Nepal Issues Apology After Ritshi Choden's Timed-Out Dismissal In ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup 2026 Match

Cricket Nepal Issues Apology

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CAN). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).