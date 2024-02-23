Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match

Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala tragically passed away on Thursday, February 22 due to a heart attack during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru. He collapsed after playing the match against Tamil Nadu and despite immediate medical attention, did not respond to treatment. Hoysala was an allrounder who represented Karnataka in the under-25 category and participated in the Karnataka Premier League. The incident occurred at the RSI ground and the Karnataka cricketer was pronounced dead at Bowring Hospital. ‘Leaked Clips’ of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Getting Angry During an Ad Shoot Ahead of IPL 2024 Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘It Is a PR Stunt’.

Hoysala K Died Due to Cardiac Arrest

Young cricketer from Karnataka, Hoysala K collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest during the post match huddle in Bangalore yesterday. He had represented KA junior Ranji team in the past and currently a star player in KPL. Quite unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/c1iJBp8NTv — Pradeep A J (@pradeepaj) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)