Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match

The incident occurred at the RSI ground and the Karnataka cricketer was pronounced dead at Bowring Hospital. Hoysala K was a cricketer for Karnataka.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 23, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala tragically passed away on Thursday, February 22 due to a heart attack during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru. He collapsed after playing the match against Tamil Nadu and despite immediate medical attention, did not respond to treatment. Hoysala was an allrounder who represented Karnataka in the under-25 category and participated in the Karnataka Premier League. The incident occurred at the RSI ground and the Karnataka cricketer was pronounced dead at Bowring Hospital.

Hoysala K Died Due to Cardiac Arrest

Currency Price Change

