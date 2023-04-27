The craze of MS Dhoni in India is more than just unbelievable. It became more prominent when in CSK's recent visit to Kolkata, sea of yellow engulfed the Eden Gardens to see their favourite 'Mahi'. With repeated hints by MS that this season might be his last, the craze has just quadrupled up and as CSK return at home to play their next few matches at home, starting to Punjab Kings on April 30, fans flood the MA Chidamabaram Stadium looking for tickets for the game. Police were spotted having a really hard time managing the crowd.

Crowd Gathers At the MA Chidamabaram Stadium At Chepauk

#WATCH | Huge crowd of cricket fans at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk to buy tickets for upcoming IPL matches pic.twitter.com/2uQ8U9VqRH — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

