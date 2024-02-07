Captain Cool MS Dhoni was spotted having a training session as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming up. Dhoni was wearing proper cricket gear and is getting ready for the upcoming IPL season. As CSK captain Dhoni has lifted the IPL trophy five times and will be looking to do so for record-breaking sixth time. Dhoni has always been a great finisher of the game and has taken CSK to great heights and will be looking to the same for IPL 2024. Marcus Stoinis Reveals MS Dhoni’s Advise for Big Games Ahead of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 2024 Qualifier 1.

Have a Look at the Photos Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by subodh singh Kushwaha (@kushmahi7)

