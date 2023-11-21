In a recent social media post shared by the official social media page of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings shared recent photos of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. There are a total number of two photos posted by CSK's official page in which Dhoni is standing with his wife Sakshi and the other one has a pet dog in Dhoni's lap. They captioned the image as 'Cuteness⁷ 😍🫶🏼' and the photos are trending over social media. MS Dhoni is not very active on social media. Although Dhoni does have individual pages on different social media platforms he does seem to use them very less. MS Dhoni Celebrates Wife Sakshi Dhoni's Birthday With Daughter Ziva, Video Goes Viral

Have a Look At the Post by CSK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

