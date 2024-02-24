Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with an epic response to a fan who asked him about Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the India vs England fourth Test in Ranchi. Jaiswal was in the stands when fans greeted him and he waved back. One fan went on to ask him about the Indian captain who was seated nearby and Jaiswal turned her down stating, "Mereko bhi darr lagta hai unse" (I am also afraid of him). Jaiswal has been the talk of the town after his blazing double century in the Rajkot Test, which paved the way for India's 434-run victory. Annoyed Rohit Sharma Comes Up With 'Idhar Kya' Reaction As Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel Waste a Review During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Epic Response to Fan

