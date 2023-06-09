One of the perks of watching cricket and overall sports in England is the freedom to enjoy liquor. It's part of the culture of the audiences in the iconic cricket venues in England or Australia. Even Indian's don't leave an opportunity to enjoy a good glass of beer as they watch a cricket match in those venues. During the WTC 2023 final, such a spectator finds himself in the background of an interview with a beer mug. He has to eventually hide it on the request of the broadcaster. Ball Tampering by Australia in WTC 2023 Final vs India? Basit Ali Accuses Australian Team of ‘Cheating’ Against Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (Watch Video).

Spectator Hides Beer Mug After Broadcaster’s Request

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)