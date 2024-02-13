The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has condoled the death of Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricketer, on February 13. A veteran of 11 Test matches after his debut in 1952, Gaekwad also captained the Indian team when they toured England in 1959. He also led Baroda to the Ranji Trophy 1957-58 title with a victory over Services in the final. Gaekwad passed at his house in Baroda and was 95 years old at the time of death. In a statement on social media, the Indian Cricket Board wrote, "The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer." Dattajirao Gaekwad Dies: India’s Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away at Age 95.

BCCI Condoles Demise of Dattajirao Gaekwad

The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India’s Tour of England in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the… pic.twitter.com/HSUArGrjDF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2024

