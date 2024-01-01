Australia opener David Warner is set to retire from ODI cricket as well. Warner disclosed that his last game in the 50-over format was Australia's surprising World Cup victory against India in November 2023. At the age of 37, Warner concludes his ODI career as a two-time world champion. Warner also finished as the highest run-scorer for Australia in ICC World Cup 2023. He exits the ODI scene with a total of 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, which includes 22 centuries. AUS vs PAK: David Warner Set for Farewell at Sydney As Australia Name Unchanged Squad for Final Test Against Pakistan.

David Warner's Retirement from ODIs

JUST IN: David Warner confirms his ODI retirement at Sydney press conference | @LouisDBCameron #AUSvPAKhttps://t.co/VQJgMZbC51 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)